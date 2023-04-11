Business › Agribusiness

Happening now

Cameroon : West Region To Host Cassava Processing Industry

Published on 11.04.2023 at 16h36 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Mancha village in the Noun division will harbor this new factory. This will facilitate agricultural development and food manufacturing in Cameroon.

 

On an area of more than 1200 hectares, the Mancha village will soon host its first cassava processing plant. Its potential is estimated at the production of about 50 tons of cassava for bread flour.

This project is being carried out by Joseph Nguessie, promoter of ManiocCam. Presenting this project, he received the blessing of the traditional chiefs of the Noun division. But also the support of the local elected officials and the administrative authorities of the West region. The latter said they were fully in favour of this project, which comes at the right time, especially at a time when there is talk of import-substitution.

They made this known during the presentation tour of the project which started yesterday. Council. By 2025, therefore, the local, national and international populations.

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top