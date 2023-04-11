Cameroon : West Region To Host Cassava Processing Industry

The Mancha village in the Noun division will harbor this new factory. This will facilitate agricultural development and food manufacturing in Cameroon.

On an area of more than 1200 hectares, the Mancha village will soon host its first cassava processing plant. Its potential is estimated at the production of about 50 tons of cassava for bread flour.

This project is being carried out by Joseph Nguessie, promoter of ManiocCam. Presenting this project, he received the blessing of the traditional chiefs of the Noun division. But also the support of the local elected officials and the administrative authorities of the West region. The latter said they were fully in favour of this project, which comes at the right time, especially at a time when there is talk of import-substitution.

