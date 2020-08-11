› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: WFP condemns killing of aid worker in Batibo

Published on 11.08.2020 at 18h19 by journalduCameroun

WHO aid worker (c) copyright

The United Nation’s World Food Programme, WFP has strongly condemned the murder of Rev. Christopher Tanjoh Fon, humanitarian worker serving with the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development, COMINSUD, a partner organisation in Batibo, North West region of Cameroon.

In a statement issued this Tuesday August 11, the UN programme Regional Director for West Africa, Chris Nikoi say the entire staff is saddened by the killing of a humanitarian worker in the North West region of Cameroon.

“It is unacceptable that humanitarians working tirelessly to alleviate suffering in these difficult and unprecedented times should be targeted. We strongly condemn this act and similar actions targeting civilians and aid workers in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.” Chris Nikoi further writes.

According to a statement by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, late Rev. Christopher Tanjoh Fon, serving with the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development, COMINSUD in Batibo, North West region of Cameroon was kidnapped on August 7 and discovered dead two days later.

The Embassy of the United States in Yaounde, Cameroon has called for an independent investigation into his death for his murderes, suspected to be separatist fighters to be brought to justice.

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top