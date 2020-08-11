Cameroon: WFP condemns killing of aid worker in Batibo

The United Nation’s World Food Programme, WFP has strongly condemned the murder of Rev. Christopher Tanjoh Fon, humanitarian worker serving with the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development, COMINSUD, a partner organisation in Batibo, North West region of Cameroon.

In a statement issued this Tuesday August 11, the UN programme Regional Director for West Africa, Chris Nikoi say the entire staff is saddened by the killing of a humanitarian worker in the North West region of Cameroon.

“It is unacceptable that humanitarians working tirelessly to alleviate suffering in these difficult and unprecedented times should be targeted. We strongly condemn this act and similar actions targeting civilians and aid workers in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.” Chris Nikoi further writes.

According to a statement by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, late Rev. Christopher Tanjoh Fon, serving with the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development, COMINSUD in Batibo, North West region of Cameroon was kidnapped on August 7 and discovered dead two days later.

The Embassy of the United States in Yaounde, Cameroon has called for an independent investigation into his death for his murderes, suspected to be separatist fighters to be brought to justice.