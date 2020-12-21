Cameroon: WHO issues COVID-19 caution during festive period

The World Health Organisation has urged the population to remain responsible and vigilant as they go about the end-of-year festivities in order to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

The WHO office cautioned Cameroonians in a released signed on December 18 as it also praised the efforts made in fighting against the pandemic.

The end of year feasts will be celebrated in a context marked by the health crisis as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the WHO is joining its voice to that of the government to recommend caution.

. “It is important to protect yourself and your loved ones,” the organisation said.

It also invited the population to continue respecting the barrier measures; wearing a face mask, washing hands with clean water and soap or the use of hydro alcoholic solution and physical distancing.

After close to ten months since the Cameroon reported its first case, over 25,000 cases have been recorded with a recovery rate of 95 percent but public health authorities continue to stress the continuous need for a strict respect of the barrier measures.