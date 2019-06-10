Cameroon: Will parliament finally discuss Anglophone problem?

The second parliamentary session of the year opens in Yaounde today with continued hopes the law makers will discusss the crisis in the North West and South West regions for the first time.

The National Assembly opens at 11.00 am while Senate follows later in the afternoon at 4.00pm as calls mount for both houses to table the crisis on the agenda.

This is the first session since both heads of Houses hit back at the European Union Parliament resolutions on Cameroon’s management of the crisis and invited the European parliamentarians to come to Cameroon and see what the government has done to help arrest the situation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has on several occasions praised the Head of State’s handling of the crisis while frustrating any atteempt from opposition MPs to table the problem for discussions.

At the Upper House of Parliament, the eldest member Senator V.E Mukete lashed out at his peers during the last session for neglecting the conflict and called on them to tell the truth to the Head of State about the real situation on the ground.

While the nation continues to wait in vain for a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the crisis, the June session of parliament could be the last for many as Legislative elections are expected to hold this year before November.