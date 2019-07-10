Cameroon: Will SDF pull out of parliament over Anglophone crisis?

This is a question that has frequently been thrown to the main opposition party since the crisis in the North West and South West regions broke out in late 2016.

Separatists fighting for a breakaway state called Ambazonia have frequently called on parliamentarians of the Social Democratic Front to pull out and “return home”.

When the question of a possible withdrawal was put before the SDF Members of Parliament on Tuesday June 9 during a press conference in Yaounde, the party’s representatives were elusive.

The SDF Parliamentary group leader Hon. Paul Nji Tumasang said such a decision lies with the National Executive Committee.

After his latest abduction and release, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi revealed he had rejectted the request of his abductors to pull all SDF representatives from parliament. But he did hint that he will be holding a meeting with his elected representatives to discuss the issue.

Since the crisis broke out in 2016, it has never been on the agenda of the parliament as the CPDM-obesed house ignoring calls from the public.

However, the SDF Parliamentary group yesterday reiterated its position, calling on both parties to cease hotilities, calleed for the government to free all arrested, grant amnesty to those on exile and open a frank dialogue on the Anglophone problem.