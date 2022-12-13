› Uncategorized

Happening now

Cameroon : Winners Of 4th Edition Of International Golf Bags Millions

Published on 13.12.2022 at 12h14 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The international tournament dubbed Open international golf Charity Elessa Lothin-Sen drew its curtains last December 10 at the Yaounde Golf Club.

 

It is under the gaze of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Famé Ndongo that the fourth edition of the Open international golf charity Elessa Lothian Foundation ended.

Launched on November 13, the tournament brought together many golf players of all categories, including Caddies, Amateurs, and Professionals.

In the professional category, Tata Lesley took the lead  against Njih Presley and won an envelope of 2.5 million. He succeeds Boula Boula. His outstanding performance is the result of resilience in his playstyle cling to a lot of desire and perseverance. This year’s winner was far from guaranteed to end on the podium having started the tournament timidly.

On the caddie’s side, it is Bienvenue Mbili who had the best swifts. He gets away with the reward of 340,000 F ahead of Herman Monardi who received 135,000 F.

As for the Amateur category, having no prize money, the players received packages made up of polo shirts and school supplies, among other things.

The closing ceremony of the Open international golf charity Elessa Lothian Foundation was also the opportunity to announce that the 5th edition which will take place in December 2023 will see the jackpots increase from 7.5 million F to 10 million F.

 

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top