Cameroon : Winners Of 4th Edition Of International Golf Bags Millions

The international tournament dubbed Open international golf Charity Elessa Lothin-Sen drew its curtains last December 10 at the Yaounde Golf Club.

It is under the gaze of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Famé Ndongo that the fourth edition of the Open international golf charity Elessa Lothian Foundation ended.

Launched on November 13, the tournament brought together many golf players of all categories, including Caddies, Amateurs, and Professionals.

In the professional category, Tata Lesley took the lead against Njih Presley and won an envelope of 2.5 million. He succeeds Boula Boula. His outstanding performance is the result of resilience in his playstyle cling to a lot of desire and perseverance. This year’s winner was far from guaranteed to end on the podium having started the tournament timidly.

On the caddie’s side, it is Bienvenue Mbili who had the best swifts. He gets away with the reward of 340,000 F ahead of Herman Monardi who received 135,000 F.

As for the Amateur category, having no prize money, the players received packages made up of polo shirts and school supplies, among other things.

The closing ceremony of the Open international golf charity Elessa Lothian Foundation was also the opportunity to announce that the 5th edition which will take place in December 2023 will see the jackpots increase from 7.5 million F to 10 million F.