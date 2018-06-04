› Culture

Cameroon wins big at Ghana Movie Award

Published on 04.06.2018 at 08h29 by Journal du Cameroun

A good time to divorce swept six awards in Ghana

Cameroon came out tall at the Ghana movie Award that took place on Saturday in Accra with the film “A Good Time to Divorce” sweeping awards in six different categories.

“A Good Time to To Divorve”, directed by Nkanya Nkwai swept prizes in the  categories of Golden Art Director, Golden Story Drama, Golden Movie Writer, Golden Actor Drama, Golden Director, and Overall Golden Movie.

Protagonist and Golden Actor Drama, Alenne Menget expressed his delight at the success and said it is an indication that Cameroon should not be forgotten on the map of movies in Africa.

“We came here to win and we have won. You should automatically put us on the map of movies in Africa because we are a force to reckon with. We have taken the time to brand and rebrand,” Alenne Menget said.

He also used the opportunity to call for warring factions in Cameroon to down their weapons and sue for peace in a nations which had not experienced such chaos until recently.

We have won it to be integrated into, we have won for peace,” he said.

The Golden Movie Awards in Ghana is an annual award that  honours outstanding achievement in the African television, digital media, and film industry and it’s administered by experts in Cinema and Television.

 

