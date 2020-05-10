Cameroon has witnessed a slight drop in maternal and infant mortality death rate, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has revealed.

The Minister made the revelation at the weekend as Cameroon joined the rest of the continent to celebrate the African Day for the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

The phenomenon still remains a problem in Cameroon with statistics from the Ministry of Public Health revealing about 4000 women die each year due to pregnancy complications while 22.000 newborns die every year.

However, the figures have greatly improved in the past years thanks to efforts from the government and partners in fighting maternal and infant mortality.

Thus, statistics from the Ministry of Public Health show that in 2018, the rate of pregnant women who have been assisted by qualified health personnel during delivery has moved from 64 to 69 percent. The same year, the rate of pregnant women who have put to birth at a health centre has equally moved from 61 to 67 percent while the rate of women who have received prenatal treatment from qualified medical personnel has moved from 85 percent in 2011 to 87 percent in 2018.

All these have led to the drop of the infant mortality rate in Cameroon with 28 deaths per thousand recorded in 2018 as opposed to 31 deaths per thousand in 2011.

An improvement in figures which has encouraged government to reinforce the capacities of health personnel, recruit more midwives and provide more technical support to health centres in order to get optimum results.

“We are looking to improve on the availability of quality neonatal maternal health service packages at all levels, including through our community health workers, through home visits, repositioning of family planning, which is now a reality in our country, drugs and other intransigent essentials for the management of health problems,” the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

While waiting for all of these, he called on health personnel not to let the standards slip but to build on this improvement in order to save the lives of mothers and their babies.