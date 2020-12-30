› Health

Cameroon witnesses new spike in COVID-19 cases

Published on 30.12.2020 at 13h07 by JournalduCameroun

Coronavirus care centres inaugurated in Douala to boost response (c) copyright

Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cameroon in the past two weeks according to latest figures published by the Minister of Public Health.

As of December 24, figures show a total of 25,738 cases recorded; an increase of 1,549 new cases while three new deaths have been recorded (From 443 to 446) from the last count two weeks ago. The number of active cases has equally increased from 793 to 939 though just 46 patients are at the treatment centres with one under oxygen.

However, the recovery rate is has witnessed a sharp improvement with 24,892(over 95 percent recovery rate); 1041 additional recoveries from the last count.

These data confirm the resurgence of the virus in Cameroon and justifies the renewed calls to respect barrier measures, in particular the compulsory wearing of a mask in public places, physical distancing and regular hand washing.

On the eve of the celebration of Christmas, the Minister of Communication, spokesperson of the government called on the population to continue respecting the barrier measures especially during this festive season as well as during the upcoming African Nations Championship.

