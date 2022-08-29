Cameroon : Woman Hires Assassins to Murder Husband

A well to do business man in Batoufam, Koung-ki division in the West region was murdered on Thursday 25th August 2022. The two alleged murderers were arrested and they point fingers at the deceased’s wife.

The suspects confess to police officers that his wife offered a 750,000 FCFA conpensation after killing her husband. They highlight the motive of this plan is because the deceased had plans on taking a second wife, a decision which was never approved nor appreciated by his wife. His choice was backed up by the inability of his wife to put to birth for over years.

The business operator, was murdered days ago at the entrance to his house in the locality of Batoufam in the West region. It is believed that the murderers hit his head from behind using a block. Locals say he was abandoned to bleed to dead. His body was only discovered hours after with no bit of hope to save his life.

Investigations which were launched immediately led to the arest of the two suspects aged 20 and 21. One of them had used his own part of the payment to buy a motorcycle. A close source in the locality revealed ” the suspects confessed they had no plan of killing their victim. They were contacted to beat and frighten him but unfortunately, he received a fatal knock at the back of his neck that claimed his life”

The couple has being married for over 14 years now without a single child. The man is said to have made known his plans of getting a second wife, a woman who already had two kids with him. His wife is still held in custody while investigations arr still ongoing.