Women across the country have raised their voices to denounce the barbaric acts perpetrated on them by unscrupulous individuals in crises-hit zones of the country.

During an event organized in Yaounde on Tuesday, September 1 to denounce the atrocities on their peers, the women called for an end to hostilities in these zones and the respect of their rights.

Minister of Women Empowerment and the Family, Prof. Marie Thérèse Abéna Ondoua urged women to remain mobilized and give in their best for the protection of lives and preservation of peace in the country.

Presiding over the event, Minister Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua regretted the fact that women have been the main victims of the atrocities in these areas with some forced to flee their homes alongside their families to safer areas.

In one voice, the women cried out for an end to atrocities and hoped for a return to normalcy so that they can equally go back to their homes.

“I have been living in Yaounde with my children for close to three years now after several threats on my life by armed men,” Sirri, one of the women who was present at Tuesday’s event said.

Also present at Tuesday’s event were religious leaders and Members of Parliament like the First Vice President Hon. Mojowa Lifaka who said they will not relent their efforts in calling out perpertrators of barbaric acts in the crisis-stricken area.

She insisted that action must be taken by all to protect women so as to avoid a repeat of grave acts such as the brutal killing of Florence Ayafor in Bamenda or that of Comfort Timassan in Muyuka recently.