Cameroon: Women engage in seeking peaceful solutions to Anglophone crisis

South West and North West Women’s Task force met with the coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration committee on Friday March 15 and discussed on ways to bring back peace in the two Anglophone regions of the country.

Organized in a task force, women of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have decided to give a helping hand to State authorities in the search for long lasting peace in the Anglophone regions.

In the course of their mission to meet with State authorities and propose solutions to the crises, a delegation of the women’s task force met with Fai Yengo Francis, coordinator of the NDDRC to look for ways to target secessionists who willingly lay down their arms.

“We have seen many of our loved ones die, children and sisters dying, so much blood flowing in the communities. We as women, brokers of peace and agents of development thought it is important (…) find out what the problems are and how we can mitigate some of them” the General coordinator of the women’s task force, Esther Omam said after the meeting.

The women appeal to talks and dialogue because according to them, these are the main points that will help reunite the two parties.