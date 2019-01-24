Cameroon: Women farmers armed with skills to fight climate change

Climate change affects everyone, but certain demographics and groups are at greater risk. One such demographic is women, who are more likely than men to feel the negative consequences of a warming planet.

It is against this backdrop that the Southwest Women and Youth Agri-Business network (SOWWAYAB-NET), recently organised a one-day intensive training workshop to build the capacities of over 50 women, youths and some vulnerable smallholder farming groups in the Southwest region, to enable them effectively mitigate the effects of climate change and sustain an increase in their productivity.

The workshop which brought together participants from all the six divisions of the Southwest region, was aimed at creating awareness among the farmers, bringing them to share their own experiences, they were giving training on mechanisms and smart practices that will help them cope or mitigate the effects of climate change.

According to Dr Margaret Niger Thomas, National Coordinator and Cameroon’s Focal Point person for the Gender Climate Change Agriculture Support Programme, theworkshop will help the women adapt to climate change, identify the changes in the seasons and be able to know the kind of seeds to plan.

*Source: The Post Newspaper