Cameroon: Women in Douala stage public demonstration to mark IWD

Members of the Stand Up for Cameroon Mothers of Nation group dressed in black, stormed the streets in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon Sunday March 8 to protest against Government’s inability to solve the Anglophone crisis which has led to the death of many civilians, including women.

According to the hundreds of women who boycotted celebrations marking the Thirty-fifth edition of the International Women’s Day in that part of the country, March eight is supposed to be a day to mourn for women who have been killed in the course of the Anglophone crisis plus those living in bushes.

Sources say in the course of their procession, the women chanted songs calling on Government authorities to protect and respect the rights of women in society.

To Bar Michelle Ndoki, one of the leaders of Mothers of Nation who participated in the protest march, “dressing in black on the 8th of March 2020 in Cameroon conveys a message of mourning, pain and profound agony as a result of the killings in the Anglophone and Far North regions of Cameroon. With the killings and destructions in Cameroon, there is nothing women can really celebrate on.”

Another prominent figure who actively took part in the march is Edith Kah Wallah, leader of the Cameroon Peoples Party.

Talking to the press after the march, the latter outlined some of the activities the group did prior to their public demonstration, including church services and donation of food items to internally displaced persons.