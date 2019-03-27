Cameroon: Women protest against water scarcity in Limbe

Women in Mile 4 Bonadikombo in Limbe have stormed the streets to protest against the lack of water flow in their community for the past months.

The women were in the streets on Tuesday to protest against the destruction of the community’s water equipment which has led to water scarcity in the past months.

The women said they are forced to trek long distances to fetch water as a result despite the fact they had paid 2000 FCFA each as levy recently demanded from them to fix the problem.

Some of the women are accusing the team managing the community water of embezzling the funds set aside for running the project.

However, other sources say, separatist fighters in the area have destroyed water distribution lines in the locality accusing villagers of not cooperating with them. They are even reported to have requested for (financial) “support” for the “struggle from the villagers before water will be restored.

The protesting women who were on the streets yesterday for the third time in over four weeks were reassured by traditional and administrative authorities that a solution will be found immediately for water supply to be restored in Mile 4 Bonadikombo.