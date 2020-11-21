Forces of law and order have arrested dozens of women in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde, after they stripped half naked on the streets in a move to call for the release of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto who has been under house arrest since September 22.

The women came out on the streets in chanting songs calling for the government to release Maurice Kamto s many of them stripped half naked as they marched through.

As images of the protest made rounds on social media, security forces immediately arrived the scene and rounded off the women off to the Central Police Station.

Last month, an attempt by some women and members of the CRM party to visit Maurice Kamto at his residence was immediately stoppd by security forces who have been on guard at his residence for the past two months. This forced Maurice Kamto leave his house for the first time as he sought to know why visitors are not allowed but security forces stood their ground.

Maurice Kamto has been confined at his Santa Barbara residence in Yaounde where security forces have been stationed since September 20. The Cameroon Renaissance Movement continues to accused the government of Cameroon of detaining hundreds of its supporters in detention facilities in some cities across the country since security forces cracked down on a protesst organised by the party on September 22.