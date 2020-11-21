› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Dozens of women strip half naked in protest to demand end to Kamto’s ‘house arrest’

Published on 21.11.2020 at 19h31 by JournalduCameroun

Forces of law and order have arrested dozens of women in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde, after they stripped half naked on the streets in a move to call for the release of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto who has been under house arrest since September 22.

The women came out on the streets in chanting songs calling for the government to release Maurice Kamto s many of them stripped half naked as they marched through.

As images of the protest made rounds on social media, security forces immediately arrived the scene and rounded off the women off to the Central Police Station.

Last month, an attempt by some women and members of the CRM party to visit Maurice Kamto at his residence was immediately stoppd by security forces who have been on guard at his residence for the past two months. This forced Maurice Kamto leave his house for the first time as he sought to know why visitors are not allowed but security forces stood their ground.

Maurice Kamto has been confined at his Santa Barbara residence in Yaounde where security forces have been stationed since September 20. The Cameroon Renaissance Movement continues to accused the government of Cameroon of detaining hundreds of its supporters in detention facilities in some cities across the country since security forces cracked down on a protesst organised by the party on September 22.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top