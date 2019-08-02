Cameroon: Women with disability set to take job market by storm

Women with diasabilities are poised to take the job market by storm as they updaate their skills at a two-week training workshop on equiping and improving their leadership skills.

The Access to work training program which started on Monday July 29 brings together women with disabilites from the Adamawa,North West ,South West ,Littoral & Centre regions.

Organised by Sisterspeak 237-an NGO that strives to tempower and tell the stories of women, and the British High Commission, the program is training and equiping these women with work and leadership skills that will make them employable and access work.

Some of the target job opportunities that they will trained on are communication and marketing like graphics designing, community management, virtual assistants, newspaper/magazine layout, online marketing etc

So far, three prospective employers have indicated that they are keen on recruiting our trainees, we are hoping that more employers will show similar interest.