Cameroon-Women’s Championship: Awa FC Dominates Lékié FF

The girls of Awa Football club are on a good stand. This weekend again, they have not eased off against their opponent in the women’s football championship. Opposed to Lékié FF ladies, they easily imposed their style.

At the end, a victory of four goals to zero (4-0). Among the four goals scored are a goal from Farida Melvis Tantoh at the 24th minute, and the other goals all scored in the second half. First in the 60th minute by Melvis Tantoh, then in the 64th minute by Raïssa Ebenye and Ngo Mboum in the 90th minute.

This sixth consecutive victory comforts Awa FC in first place in the championship. The girls of Hassa Balla remain leaders with 18 points.In other encounters, Amazones came over Eding 2-0, when Eclair de Sa’a emerged victorious in their duel against Authentic de Douala 1-0. And it was on this same score that Caïman dominated Renaissance de Figuil.