Cameroon: Women’s championship to kick off on March 16

According to FECAFOOT, 12 teams divided into two groups of 6 teams each are expected to compete for the trophy

Staffs of FECAFOOT held a preparatory meeting last Friday at the headquarters of the Federation in Yaounde where in it was decided that the two teams that shall emerge winners of the groups at the end of the championship will play the finals in a match to determine the winner of the season.

The fixtures for day one are known since last Friday.

The competition had at first been announced to hold as from February 22 but was later on postponed.