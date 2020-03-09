At least one soldier was killed and seven other persons wounded after an explosion on Sunday around the Commercial Avenue in Bamenda, the government has said.

The explosion occured around 10am not far from the grand stand where festivities to mark the International Women’s Day were taking place.

Among the seven other persons injured were four soldiers, two policemen and one cvilian who were all transported to the hospital for proper medical attention.

However, the explosion did not hinder festivities of the International Women’s Day to go on as the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique called on the population to remain calm and said investigations have been opened to track down the perpetrators of the crime.