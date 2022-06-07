Cameroon-Women’s Football: AS Awa Falls For The First Time

After nine matches of invincibility, the girls of coach Hassan Balla bowed on the score of a goal to zero in front of their opponent of the weekend, Amazone FAP.

In nine outings, AS Awa registered only victories. This made the team to fly alone at the head of the women’s football championship, that is Guinness Super League. But this Saturday (03/06/2022), on the sidelines of the 10th playing day, Awa faced Amazone FAP. An encounter which kept all its promises between the two leaders of the championship.

Rich in its energy, the match put two playful, committed and twirling teams through the prism. At the end of 90 minutes, Amazone FAP proved to be more realistic by scoring the lone goal of the match to end AS Awa‘s invisibility.

Even though Awa FC recorded their first loss of the season, the club remains top of the Guinness Super League with 27 points. And Amazone remains her runner-up with 23 points.

In the other matches, there were no big surprises. Renaissance de Figuil remained equal to itself by conceding as usual a defeat. This time it was against Canon de Yaoundé. The Kpakum ladies have wandered; winning 3-0. But, the biggest score is that of Authentic of Douala who beat by 4 goals to 0 Vision Bamenda. On the other hand, the girls of Caïman de Douala who played against FC Ebolowa could only make a goalless draw.

Everything remains to be played again for this 10th day of the Guinness super league. On June 8, it will continue with the encounters of Louves Minproff against Lékié FF at 1:00 p.m. Then, at 3:30 p.m., Eding Sport de la Lékié will try to get the three points of the day against one of the most consistent teams in the championship in recent years, Eclair de Sa’a. All these matches will be played at the annexe Omnisport n°1 stadium of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.