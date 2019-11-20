Cameroon: Workers of Plantation Haut-Penja in Littoral region on strike

A good number of workers of Plantation du Haut-Penja, PHP in Djombe-Penja, Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon have since yesterday taken to streets, protesting against abusive contract termination formalities.

According to sources, the strike action began yesterday with security workers who protested against a decision from the management of the Plantation to recruit a security company, recruitment that would have led to the sacking of the later.

This Tuesday, other workers reportedly joined the fray in another protest, a step that met with stiff resistance from forces of law and order, who resorted to tear gas to disperse the angry crowd.

The Plantation du Haut Penja is a multi-national French company from Marseille, which has been functioning in Cameroon for decades under the approval of the Cameroonian government.

It does in the cultivation and exportation of banana plantains and as reports put it, it has sometimes had some of its workers complain about their salaries.