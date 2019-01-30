Cameroon: Sanctions await workers respecting ghost towns, SW Governor warns

Severe sanctions will be meted out on public servants who respect ghost town operations in the South West region, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai has warned.

The Governor issued the warning on Tuesday January 29 during a coordination meeting with close collaborators as he frowned the the laxity in the public service in the region.

During the meeting, it was revealed only civil servants in the region work just four out of five days in the week as most shy away on Mondays in respect of the ghost town enforced by separatist fighters in the region.

Bernard Okalia Bilai instructed the various Regional and Divisional Delegates to put in place monitoring mechanisms that will ensure workers effectively work throughout the week while punishing defaulters.

The meeting by the governor come on the heels of a recent move undertaken by Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge to counter ghost town operations in his municipality.

Several taxis were impounded upon by the council and the drivers forced to sign an undertaking to work on Mondays before their taxis were released.