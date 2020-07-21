Cameroon: World Bank approves 125M US dollars IDA loan to improve secondary education

The World Bank will disburse the sum of one hundred and twenty-five million US dollars equivalent to FCFA seventy-one billion and plus to increase equitable access to quality general secondary education and strengthen skills development programs, particularly for girls in Cameroon.

The loan granted by the International Development Association, IDA one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries was approved on July 15, 2020 by the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank.

According to a release published by the World Bank, the loan is meant to increase equitable access to schools with an improved learning environment, as well as facilitate access to general education for girls in disadvantaged areas, and to increase access to market-relevant skills development programs which will allow students to have an easier transition to labour markets and improve their employability.

Concretely, the Bank says the project will help enrol 300,000 students in targeted general secondary schools that comply with standards critical for learning environment with a specific focus on girls in disadvantaged areas and provide support to about 10,000 beneficiaries – trainees, apprentices, informal sector workers – to acquire market-relevant skills among others.

“This project is the first-generation secondary education and skills development project in Cameroon, with a special focus on girls. Cameroon has made good progress in expanding primary education, but it still faces challenges in terms of providing quality education and market-relevant training, particularly at the post-primary level…” Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Cameroon wrote in the release.