Cameroon : World Bank Disburse 204 billion to Implement Decentralisation

The Local Governance and Community Resilience Project, which is being rolled out in Cameroon, has just received a boost. On September 28th 2022, the World Bank, approved a disbursement of 300 million dollars,for the project.

The allocation will be piloted by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development,George Elanga Obam. 180 Cameroonian municipalities with more than 1.5 million inhabitants will be directly affected by the project. The project aims to support the country’s development objectives by strengthening community participation in local planning and governance processes; equipping them with essential climate-resilient infrastructure; and strengthening the capacity of decentralised local authorities to manage and implement public investments.

According to Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank’s country director for Cameroon, this financial support comes in a context where “it is important to help communities and local governments, such as municipalities and regional councils, to develop and promote access to climate-resilient infrastructure, as well as to further promote citizen participation to optimise resource management and ensure inclusive services“. reports ecomatin