› News

Happening now

Cameroon : World Bank Disburse 204 billion to Implement Decentralisation

Published on 30.09.2022 at 14h46 by Nana Kamsu Kom

WorldBank
World Bank

The Local Governance and Community Resilience Project, which is being rolled out in Cameroon, has just received a boost. On September 28th 2022, the World Bank, approved a disbursement of 300 million dollars,for the project.

The allocation will be piloted by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development,George Elanga Obam. 180 Cameroonian municipalities with more than 1.5 million inhabitants will be directly affected by the project. The project aims to support the country’s development objectives by strengthening community participation in local planning and governance processes; equipping them with essential climate-resilient infrastructure; and strengthening the capacity of decentralised local authorities to manage and implement public investments.

According to Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank’s country director for Cameroon, this financial support comes in a context where “it is important to help communities and local governments, such as municipalities and regional councils, to develop and promote access to climate-resilient infrastructure, as well as to further promote citizen participation to optimise resource management and ensure inclusive services“. reports ecomatin

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top