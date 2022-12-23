Cameroon: World Bank Injects FCFA 62 billion to Support Economic Growth

This transaction is the first in a series of three Development Policy Operations (DPO) planned for the period of 2022-2024.

Cameroon’s economic growth projections for 2022-2024 are as optimistic as the solutions envisaged to combat climate change. However, achieving these objectives inevitably requires substantial funding that does not always arrive in a timely manner. Hence the loan of 100 million dollars or 61.7 billion CFA francs that the World Bank has just granted to Cameroon. According to a statement published on the website of Bretton Woods institution, the financing focused on fiscal consolidation and inclusive growth, approved on December 19, 2022 is “intended to support inclusive and robust growth and strengthen the country’s resilience to climate change.

According to the clarifications made by Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank (WB) Country Director for Cameroon, “Cameroon’s economy is facing headwinds due to increasing fiscal pressures and tightening external financing conditions. The support provided under this OPD will help the country to implement the necessary reforms to improve governance, public resource management and the business environment, as well as human capital development,” he said.

It should be noted that Cameroon, in its medium-term economic and budgetary programming document, expects economic growth of 4.2% in 2023 and 4.8% over the period 2022-2024, while the World Bank’s Africa’s Pulse report projects the country’s economic growth at 4.6% by 2024. These projections are well above the 3.6% for the end of the current year. With regard to climate change included in this allocation, it should be noted that in one of its recent reports, the WB informs that the country of Paul Biya needs 58 billion dollars, or about 38 billion CFA francs to mitigate the effects of climate change.