Cameroon: World Bank provides Safety Net support to 3000 in Bamenda

Three thousand vulnerable persons from three Municipalities in Bamenda, chief town of the restive North West region of Cameroon have received financial assistance from the World Bank Safety Net project.

During the distribution ceremony which took place Tuesday December 29 in Bamenda, each beneficiary was handed over the sum of FCFA forty-five thousand.

According to the regional Coordinator, Tanjoh Elvis, the money is to help them start small scale businesses that will help them carter for their families.

The Safety Net project which is in its third phase plans to assist about five thousand people in 2021 whose businesses have been affected by the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Those who will be selected for this coming phase will receive a first payment amounting to FCFA forty-five thousand, then a second still amounting to forty-five thousand and the third and last one amounting to ninety thousand.

The World Bank Safety Net project is one which was created to provide a source of income to the poor in developing countries to improve on their living standard and help invest in human capital among other objectives.