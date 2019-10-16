Cameroon: World Bank to disburse 117 Billion FCFA to boost inclusive growth

The World Bank will disburse over 117 Billion CFA frs to boost Cameroon’s inclusive and sustainable growth.

This is the substance of an agreement signed Tuesday October 15 in Washington DC, America between the Government of Cameroon and the international Association for development.

Signing for the World Bank was its Country Director for Cameroon, Abdoulaye Seck, and the Minister of Economy, planning and regional development, Alamine Ousmane Mey signed for the Government of Cameroon.

The finance agreement which aims at supporting Cameroon’s efforts to reform its economy is the second in a series of three, aligned with Cameroon’s economic growth, poverty reduction, and reform priorities as set forth in its long-term development agenda, Vision 2035.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Abdoulaye Seck commended Cameroon’s fiscal consolidation efforts as well as its structural reforms, indicating this new fund will help address “critical bottlenecks” to foster inclusive growth in all sectors.