Cameroon- World Blood Donor Day : Medical Personel Pleads With Citizens to Donate Blood

Published on 14.06.2022 at 15h55 by Nana Kamsukom

Dora Mbanya, Director General of the National Blood Transfusion Centre NBTC, was on CRTV-Radio this morning, on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day, this Tuesday 14 June.

14 June marks the World Blood Donor Day. This year, the World Health Organization (WHO), which initiated this celebration in 2004, has chosen the theme: “Blood donation is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives“.

On this occasion, Dora Mbanya gave the state of blood banks in Cameroon. According to her, blood banks are suffering in Cameroon. This situation is due to the fact that this culture is not anchored in habits.

I have never donated blood, but I think the process is not well organised or the issue is not well communicated. You have a patient who needs blood, you bring in the donors, they take the blood, but they still sell it to you”, laments a young girl.

I’m actually afraid, blood is something sacred, you just can’t give it away like that,” says another. An opinion that many others do not share. “Those who are told that religion prevents or that it is mystical practices, have never had a pressing case at hand. My sister was saved at the university hospital in 2018 thanks to the blood of a stranger.

These reservations do not prevent the need from being real. The Ministry of Public Health estimates this need at 400,000 blood bags per year. In 2021, the NBTC was only able to collect 100,000 blood bags. The gap to be filled is still very large, i.e. 300,000 bags.

In order to communicate more on the issue and collect some bags, a big blood collection campaign is organised at the esplanade of the Red Cross building in Yaoundé. The hopes to convince new people to get used to giving blood to save lives.

For the record, the NBTC is in charge of coordinating all blood collections on the national territory.

