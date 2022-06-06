Cameroon-World Cup 2022: FECAFOOT Boss Samuel Eto’o Unleash’ Excessive Ambitions

With five months to go before the tournament in Qatar, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation Fécafoot believes that the Indomitable Lions are capable of lifting the trophy.

Samuel Eto’o approaches the 2022 World Cup with ambition. The president of the Fécafoot has in margin of the gala match having opposed the Indomitable Lions, expatriates, to a selection of the best local players 4-1 evoked the World Cup 2022 which will take place in Qatar at the end of the year and the ambitions of Cameroon for this competition. The former Barça striker said that the Cameroonian team would not go to the Qatar World Cup to make up the numbers but with the firm intention to win.

“We go to Qatar to win. We enter each match to win, while thinking about Qatar. The others have not done the magic. The dream is not defended. For us, you are the best,” said Samuel Eto’o. Cameroon, which is in Group G, will face Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil in the group stage.

For now, the preparation program of the Indomitable Lions remains unclear. While Switzerland, Cameroon’s first opponent, played the Czech Republic and Portugal, Spain on Thursday June 9 and Portugal in the return match on June 12, Serbia, our second opponent, played Norway on June 2, will play Slovenia today, Sweden on Thursday June 9 and Slovenia in the return match on June 12. Brazil, our last opponent in the group played South Korea on June 2 and will play Japan on June 6, then Argentina Saturday, June 11.

The Fécafoot would gain by finding quality opponents in order to gauge the real level of its national team. It is not necessarily through the modest team of Burundi, 141st in the last Fifa ranking that Cameroon will be able to better refine its strategies. Neither is it with a very febrile defender like Ngadeu Ngadjui or very average players, like Ignatus Ganago, Duplexe Tchamba, Olivier Ntcham, Kunde Malong, Kevin Sony, Olivier Mbaïzo, that Cameroon will achieve the objectives it has set for this world. There is still time to persuade talented dual nationals like Bryan Mbeumo, Evan Ndicka, Hugo Ekitiké and Adrien Tameze.