Sixteen young African writers have been selected to take part in the third season of the Afrolit Sans Frontieres Virtual Literary Festival which runs from May 25 – June 1, 2020.

The 16 writers from 13 countries will be streaming from 15 cities across the globe in English, French, and Portuguese over the eight days of the festival.

Cameroon will be represented by Max Lobe who will be streaming from Geneva in Switzerland as the virtual literary initiative continues to gain grounds.

Max’s first novel 39 Rue de Berne, which portrays the lives of undocumented immigrants in Geneva, received the Prix du Roman des Romans 2014. He later received his second literary prize in 2017, the Kourouma Prize for African literature with his book Confidences which focuses on the war of independence in Cameroon. He will be participating the virtual festival for the first time.

Afrolit Sans Frontiers Virtual Literary Festival is a new initiative for writers of African origin which was started as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic international lockdown in March.

Founded by Zukiswa Wanner, the first two editions held in March and April as the young African writers discuss ways of impacting the continent through their works