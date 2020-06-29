Cameroon: Writing centres set to welcome pupils going in for GCE, tomorrow

Officials of primary schools in Cameroon, especially those to host pupils writing the Government Common Entrance Examination, GCE and the concours d’entrée en 6eme that kick-start tomorrow Tuesday June 30 have taken special COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure the pupils are safe.

Class six pupils and their counterparts of the Francophone sub-system will tomorrow sit the Common Entrance Examination into Form one and the concours d’entrée en 6eme.

According to authorities of some writing centres in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, special anti-COVID-19 measures have been taken to make sure the children are safe as they sit the two different exams.

In some of these centres, the pupils did a general cleaning of the school campus (picked papers around the campus and cleaned the different class rooms concerned by the exercise).

After spending close to three months at home as part of measures taken by the Government to limit the rapid propagation of the Coronavirus pandemic, class six pupils and their counterparts of the French sub-system were asked to go back to class rooms in order to prepare and sit their official exam amid a daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

This move was taken by the Government in order to “save” the 2019/2020 academic year almost lost to Corona.