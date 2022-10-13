Cameroon – Yagoua: MINAT Boss Consoles Flood Victims ,Promises Solutions

The Minister of Territorial Administration,Paul Atanga Nji has visited the flood victims in Yagoua, in the Mayo-Danay Division.
While waiting for this study, the elite of Mayo-Danay have called on Minister Atanga Nji to build a road-dike on the banks of the Logone. The populations have high hopes for this project, which has been lying dormant for a long time. It is supposed to prevent the waters of the Logone from overflowing. Paul Atanga Nji reassured them that this road-dike has not been abandoned.
The Minat also informed the affected populations that President Paul Biya praises their resilience. To stop the waters, they themselves raised dikes with sandbags. Except that the water pressure was stronger.