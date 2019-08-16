The Archbishop of the Yaounde Metropolitan Archdiocese His Lordship Jean Mbarga has called for effective school resumption in the restive North West and South West regions of Cameroon in September.

During mass to commemorate Assumption Day at the Mary Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Mvolye, Yaounde on Thursday, Mgr Jean Mbarga called for peace to reign in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon so that children can return to school.

In his homily, he called on Christians and Cameroons to emulate the example of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ was obedient and humble to God. It is only through these virtues that Cameroonians can seek peace in the eyes of God, the man of God said.

He lamented the fact that children have been unable to go to school in the restive Anglophone regions for the past two years due to intolerance as he pleaded for effective school resumption this academic year.