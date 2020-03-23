Cameroon: Yaounde Archdiocese suspends masses due to Coronavirus

Masses as well as all public events in the Yaounde Metropolitan Archdiocese have been suspended as a measure to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the Archbishop has announced.

In a released signed on Monday, March 23, Mgr Jean Mbarga, all liturgical celebrations have been suspended in the Archdiocese till further notice.

However, priests will continue to celebrate mass for the intentions of the christians and a possibility for it to be broadcast through social media, Mgr Jean Mbarga said.

This decision comes days after the Archbishop of Douala Mgr Samuel Kleda equally suspended mass as well as all public activity and gatherings in the Archdiocese.

Several churches are shutting down temporarily while others are adjusting in respect to the measures put in place by the government to limit crowds to better fight the outbreak of the Coronavirus.