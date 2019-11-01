Cameroon: Yaounde Central Hospital Blood Bank receives certification

The Blood Bank of the Yaounde Central Hospital has received Level One Certification from the African Society for blood transfusion Step-wise accreditation programme.

The international accreditation certificate was officially handed over to the Director General of the Yaounde Central Hospital by a representative of the African society for blood transfusion Wednesday October 30, 2019 in Yaounde.

This recognition, reports say is the fruit of a collaboration between the US Government and that of Cameroon which seeks to strengthen the health sector and ameliorate the health conditions of the Cameroonian population.

Congratulating the Government of Cameroon for the accreditation, the US Embassy in Cameroon said in a release;

“The Blood Bank of the Yaounde Central Hospital has received step 1 Certification from the African society for blood transfusion Step-wise accreditation programme for demonstrating that the Blood Bank meets quality and operational requirements for blood transfusion facilities in Africa. We encourage the Ministry of Public Health and Cameroon’s National blood transfusion service to implement quality management systems…”

It is worth mentioning that this international certification is the first to be given to a hospital in Central and West African Sub-regions.