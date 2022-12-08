Cameroon : Yaounde City Council Switches To Digitalization Mode

Managers of the Yaounde City Council were trained for two days on digital communication and its tools.

Give an access to inhabitants of Yaounde and the partners of the Yaounde City Council (CUY) to be aware of the actions carried out by the CUY was the objective of a training on digital communication.

The said training delivered by the company dubbed ICT Media Strategy was held on December 3 and 4 at the Muna Foundation. It was all about explaining the usage of tools and the means of digital communication as well as enlightening on the peculiarities of the different social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

The training took place within the framework of the Yaounde heart of city project. The CUY staff hence received notions to make known and to grab the population adhesion to the actions of the city council.

Through their reactiont the latter can contribute to the improvement of the various services provided, “thanks to this training, we acquired the skills to be in tune with colleagues. This is an advantage for us and the inhabitants of the town of Yaounde will now enjoy a more marked presence of the CUY on social networks; We will be able to get closer to them,” informs Canicha Djakba, member of the CUY communication unit.