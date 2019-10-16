Cameroon: Yaounde court frees 22 pro Kamto supporters

A court in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde has freed 22 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party who have been in detention since June.

Amongst those released is the head of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement for the South Region Dr. Apollinaire oko.

The 22 persons were granted temporary bail on Wednesday October 16, but will return to court on December 18 to respond to charges brought before them.

However, Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has insisted all members of his party who have in detention must not only be released but all charges dropped.

Over 100 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have been released after the Head of State orered for charges to be dropped.