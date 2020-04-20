Cameroon: Yaounde disinfects markets in week-long anti-COVID-19 campaign

A week-long campaign to disinfect markets in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde and keep them safe from the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic that keeps spreading across the country kicks off this Monday April 20.

The initiative from the Ministry of Public Health begins this Monday with three markets, Etoudi, Essos and Elig-Edzoa.

Tomorrow Tuesday April 21, the disinfection campaign will go on at the Central, Mfoundi and Mvog-Ada markets.

On Wednesday, teams from the Yaounde City Council will disinfect the Mokolo, Mbankolo and Madagascar markets.

On Thursday, they will proceed with the disinfection at the Nkolbisson, Mvog-Betsi, Biyem-Assi and Mendong markets and on Friday, it will be the turn of the Mvog-mbi, Nsam and Ekounou markets.

This implies that on the afore mentioned dates, all traders, shop owners, businessmen, buyers of markets involved in the disinfection operation will have to stay home in order to enable the disinfection team carryout their work properly.

This disinfection operation which falls in line with efforts made in reinforcing measures to fight the Coronavirus takes place amid a continues increase in confirmed cases in the country.

As at this Monday morning, the country has recorded over a thousand cases and forty-two deaths.

Cameroonians have been called upon to continue scrupulously respecting all the measures outlined by the Government as far as fighting against the spread of the killer virus in the country is concerned, especially those that have to do with hygiene and social distancing.