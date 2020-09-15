The cities of Douala and Yaounde have been put on red alert as the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party plans to stage a protest on September 22 to call on the departure of the Head of State Paul Biya.

The protest has been systematically banned by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji who has warned protesters will face the forces of law and order on their way.

However, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto has been holding consultative talks with other political parties ahead of the planned protest.

This has forced the Governors of the Littoral and Centre Regions to ban all public protests in their areas of jurisdiction till further notice while security forces have been deployed since Monday at strategic areas of the towns to avert any form of disorder.

Douala and Yaounde were the epicentres of protests in February 2019 by pro-Kamto supporters which led to the arrest of over a hundred of them including Kamto and his allies before they were released nine months later.