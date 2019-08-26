Rehabilitation works on the damaged Melen electricity power sub station have been completed, paving the way for imminent distribution of electricity to the city of Yaounde.

The Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba was at the power station at the weekend to supervise the first test works.

Officials of the Electricity distribution company Eneo and the electricity transportation company Sonatrel have reassure the public of imminent return of electricity in the Yaounde.

The head of the operation team at the site, Ndefru Pierre Paul said it will take at least three days for the testing and electricity will be completely reinstated by August 26.

The rehabilitation works which started on Friday August 23 were aimed at seeing how resistant the new equipment that have been installed are, he added.

The station is now expected to fully go operational after weeks of regular power cuts following the damage at the power station three weeks ago.