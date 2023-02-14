Cameroon : Yaounde General Hospital Records Three Successful Kidney Transplant

Three young Cameroonians suffering from chronic kidney failure have successfully received kidneys from their relatives at the Yaounde General Hospital .

Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, who revealed the information, said that these kidney transplant operations took place at the Yaounde General Hospital between 31 January and 2 February on patients aged 25, 28 and 33 years respectively.

These advanced surgical operations follow the first one carried out in November 2021 with the technical assistance of the Geneva Hospitals. The transplanted patients will no longer need haemodialysis sessions.

“These major advances which are recorded in our health facilities and in this case, at the Yaounde General Hospital, are the result of the progressive and continuous upgrading of our infrastructure and technical platforms, as well as the very high qualification of our health personnel,” Minister Manaouda Malachie said.