Cameroon – Yaounde : Govt Strategise in Combating Taxi Robbery

Due to the resurgence of attacks in urban transport by taxi and motorbike taxi, Minat boss, Paul Atanga Nji and the Minister of Transport , Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, on May 9th 2023 held a working session with leaders of unions and confederations of the sector , taking tough decisions to combat these predators .

At the end of this meeting, the Minat announced that “draconian measures will be taken to eradicate criminal activities around the urban and interurban transport”. But already, he said, some measures instructed by the Head of State to improve security in public transport in the country’s major cities, especially in the capital, are being implemented immediately. It was decided that , all owners of transport vehicles will be identified by the administrative authorities, and a file will be deposited with the law enforcement agencies and the unions. Then, the owners of transport vehicles must file with the administrative authority the names of temporary or permanent drivers,” said Minat, in remarks reported by national radio.

To this, we must add the reinforcement of controls on vehicles and on certain intercity roads. These measures aim to improve the daily life of millions of people who use public transport every day, who are sensitive to the feeling of insecurity caused by attacks and acts of crime, particularly in taxis.

“It is time to sound the alarm so that this evil (…) is completely eradicated in our cities, our departments and our districts. Thanks to the efficiency of the police and the gendarmerie, some criminals who planned attacks in taxis, and others with motorbikes, have been apprehended,” said Paul Atanga Nji.