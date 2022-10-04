Cameroon : Yaounde Hosts Central African Movies Market 

A store devoted to the promotion and marketing of cinematographic works to provide full benefits for filmmakers has been opened in Yaounde. The market dubbed Central African International Film Market (Mifac) is organized by the Ecrans noirs; a movie festival promoting African cinema.

According to organizers, Mifac is a unique space in Central Africa providing visibility and facilitating access to buyers (broadcasters and distributors) of cinematographic and audiovisual productions from Central Africa.

The Ecrans Noirs Association explains that the Central African International Film Market is opened to movies set for broadcast, free of rights in at least some territories and niches, and to projects in development.

This market mainly concerns productions/projects from countries in the Central African sub-region, ECCAS zone (Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola).

It will also bring together several filmmakers to discuss film productions, their content, and the means of broadcasting and distribution in the Central African context.

The Central African International Film Market is part of the 26th edition of Ecrans noirs under the theme, Cinema in all its art.