Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Yaounde in panic as another explosion injures at least two

Published on 03.07.2020 at 00h30 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

At least two perons have been severely injured following an explosion in the Damas neighbourhood in Yaounde, sources have said.

According to sources, a local device exploded around the Rond Point Damas neighbourhood on Thursday evening throwing residents into panic.

Security forces immediately rushed to the scene which was cordoned off and the injured were rushed to nearby health units as investigations continue to determine the causse of the explosion.

The incident comes as security continues to be heightened in Yaounde following explosions on two different locations in the past weeks.

Security forces have being carrying out checks in some neighbourhoods in the capital since the explosions though it is not clear if arrests have been made.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top