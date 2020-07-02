Cameroon: Yaounde in panic as another explosion injures at least two

At least two perons have been severely injured following an explosion in the Damas neighbourhood in Yaounde, sources have said.

According to sources, a local device exploded around the Rond Point Damas neighbourhood on Thursday evening throwing residents into panic.

Security forces immediately rushed to the scene which was cordoned off and the injured were rushed to nearby health units as investigations continue to determine the causse of the explosion.

The incident comes as security continues to be heightened in Yaounde following explosions on two different locations in the past weeks.

Security forces have being carrying out checks in some neighbourhoods in the capital since the explosions though it is not clear if arrests have been made.