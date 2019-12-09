Cameroon: Yaounde roadside vendors ordered to quit central town

Roadside vendors around the central town in Yaounde have been ordered to quit and relocate to the various markets in town.

According to a communiqué signed by the Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi, Jean Claude Tsila, the vendors have until December 18 to quit and occupy shops at the Mokolo market.

The Senior Divisional Officer said stalls have been made available for these vendors at the Mokolo market since December 13. Failure to occupy these stalls, they will be given to occupy vendors, the SDO warned.

Several traders have transformed the central town as well as the Avenue Kennedy stretch of the town into a market despite several quit notice from local authorities.

The SDO of the Mfoundi, in the communiqué reminded the vendors that such activities are prohibited at the central twon and warned defaulters after the December 18 deadline will face the law.