Cameroon – Yaounde : THYCHLOF gets New Equipment to Boost Sanitation

Waste disposal company, THYCHLOF has added five new garbage trucks to its existing stock, as it steps up efforts to keep Yaounde clean.

The trucks were presented to the City Mayor, March 22, 2023 at the esplanade of the City Council. The trucks, are laced with special features to facilitate operation as well as work of their operators. Among others, they also contain cameras, special work lights and automatic waste compression abilities.

Inspecting the trucks, Mayor Luc Messi Atangana noted that it was laudable, the move, and a step in the right direction. “For many years now Hysacam has had the monopoly of this activity [waste disposal]… it was overwhelmed by the volume of waste to be treated. This is why the City Council got in contact with another operator which after a first presentation of its work material, is here to present today, its new acquisition to reinforce its capacity in terms of intervention in terms of collecting this waste” he explained.

The new acquisition, he went on, would be more effective if the local population cooperates with THYCHLOF to facilitate the waste collection process. Proper preservation and disposal of the waste, he noted, shifts the burden from the shoulders of the City Council and waste collection enterprises alone, boosting the hygienic state of the capital city.

Wednesday’s presentation of five new trucks by THYCHLOF comes to fulfil its January 24 promise after the presentation of 7 new trucks for the same process.

“We have been around for just a few months so we are taking it progressively and rationally. It is for this reason that we found it necessary to increase our stock,” THYCHLOF Director of Financial Affairs, Mvondo Onana Charles had said.