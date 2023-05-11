Cameroon-Yaounde : UN Empowers Orgnisations of Persons Living with Disabilities

The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa, organised a two days’ workshop for Organisations of Persons Living with Disabilities, on May 10th and 11th 2023. This workshop aimed at giving necessary tools to fight for their rights , seeking better positions in the society.

It is in this line that the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa (CHRD) is devoted to training and guiding organisations of persons with disabilities in the Centre region. The Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Family and women’s empowerment amongst other key actors promised to reinforce the capacity of these organisations.

The convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) is intended as a human rights instrument with an explicit, social development dimension. It adopts a broad categorization of persons with disabilities and reaffirms that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

During the workshop, the Representative of the Minister of Social Affairs, Tsoe Josue, Sub Director of Socio-economic re-insertion with persons living with disabilities explained that ” …Organisations of PLWD’s must gain the necessary tools to sail through the society. Knowing their rights as citizens and excelling in domains like politics, health, and culture should be drive to these organizations”. He adds that Cameroon government is one of the most devoted actors in combating inequality and discrimination with PLWDs. ” I hope this work shop will eventually permit you gain knowledge on how to bridge your day to activities while topping the society’s ladder despite your disability ” says Tseo Josue.

The hall boarded by 35 participants who each represented an organisation, portrayed eagerness during the training session. Nfomby Diane, member of the National Association for Virtually Impaired expressed her most profound gratitude to the CHRD for this companionship. She also expects that the workshop will help her and comrades escape from their uncomfortable comfort zones, hence being active in the society.

The spokesperson of the Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa, Catherine Tshefu reveals to JDC during an interview that Cameroon so far has being very committed to changing the narrative of PLWDs. We note that in 2022, PLWDs went on the sit down strike, demanding that government should ease their entry into public service. After several protest and riots, a decree was signed hence softening some conditions for the latter’s integration into public services.

” We are working a lot with on the rights of persons with disabilities and with this workshop, we will want to reinforce the rights of these persons for them to be able to work on their rights. To achieve this, their capacities must be enforced” says Catherine Tshefu. She applauds all efforts already put in place by organisations and government and wishes to accompany then for a better use of the convention and the Human Right officer announces more training sessions in the Littoral and South Regions of Cameroon.