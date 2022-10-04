Cameroon : Yaounde V Council Wins First Prize for Cleanest City

The results were unveiled in Bertoua, East region of Cameroon, by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Célestine Ketcha Courtes. This was on the occasion of World Habitat Day, which is celebrated every October 3rd.

The municipality headed by Mayor Augustin Balla collected 100 million CFA francs for this award. Also on the podium, the Garoua II Council pocketed 65 million FCFA and the Bertoua I Council received 50 million FCFA. The ranking is completed by the councils of Bafoussam I and Nkongsamba I who had respectively 45 and 40 million FCFA. It should be noted that the “Special Resilience Prize” was awarded to the city of Bamenda, capital of the restive North West region.

As in the past, the aim of this fourth edition of the cleanest city competition was to select the cleanest municipality among the 360 in the country. The selection criteria are: street cleaning, development and embellishment of public spaces, the fight against temporary or permanent congestion, the marking of road signs, the removal of household waste and the eradication of illegal dumps, the maintenance of roads and various networks, the restoration of facades.