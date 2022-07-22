Emmanuel Macron on Official Visit to Cameroon From July 25 to 27, 2022

The President of the Republic of France, invited by Paul Biya, will make an official visit to Cameroon from Monday July 25 to Wednesday,July 27, 2022.

It has been confirmed since Thursday, July 21, 202,2 in Cameroon. “At the invitation of His Excellency Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, will pay an official visit to Cameroon from July 25 to 27, 2022”. Thus we can read in a press release dated July 21 and bearing the signature of the director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.

This official announcement puts an end to the uncertainty in which the population bathed about the arrival of the French president in Cameroon. Announced by the French media and passed on by their local colleagues, the news was still not authentic.

However, if the document specifies the duration of the France president’s stay in Cameroon, nothing yet filters on the side of Cameroon, the official program of the visit. Contrary to the fictional program shared via social media, French media make it clear that the French president will not meet with opposition political parties. Apart from the meeting at the State summit, Emmanuel Macron will take part in a round table where the implementation of the recommendations of the new Africa-France summit will be demonstrated.

On-site, Yaounde is preparing to welcome a distinguished guest for a historic visit. This is reflected first of all by some beautification work in progress in the city. Then, the Minister of Communication René Emmanuel Sadi invites the media wishing to cover this event, to submit their accreditation requests no later than this Friday, July 22, 2022. The subject is prominent on television sets, in radio studios, and street conversations.

The French president comes to meet his Cameroonian counterpart. Several current topics could thus be on the menu of the head-to-head between the two statesmen. In addition to the Ukrainian crisis with its effects on the world economy, relations between France and Cameroon, the new Africa-France summit or even the security crisis in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon, the leaders of State will be able to discuss the political transition in Cameroon.